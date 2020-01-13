Trump news – live: President obsesses over impeachment after being mocked for telling Iran to ‘let reporters roam free’ despite his relentless attacks on media

Donald Trump spent Sunday tweeting angrily about his impeachment, declaring he does not deserve the “stigma” of the reprimand and calling for the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges against him to be dismissed “outright” as House speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to finally pass them over to the Senate for trial.

The president also denounced Iran, telling Tehran to “Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free!” despite routinely attacking his own media critics at home in inflammatory terms.

US defence secretary Mark Esper meanwhile appeared on the Sunday talk shows and admitted he “didn’t see” any intelligence indicating Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was plotting to bomb US embassies in the Middle East prior to his assassination, provoking fresh concern about the administration’s motives for going ahead with the killing.

