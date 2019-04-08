Trump news – live: Top national security official resigns over president’s 'increasingly unhinged' stance on immigration and 'impossible requests' as Republicans hunt White House leaker

Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, with whom he has repeatedly clashed over his administration’s more hardline immigration policies, as he seeks more drastic action to address the “crisis” at the US southern border.

A senior administration official told CNN Ms Nielsen “believed the situation was becoming untenable with the president becoming increasingly unhinged about the border crisis and making unreasonable and even impossible requests”.

Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, has meanwhile made eight criminal referrals to the attorney-general, William Barr, over the leaking of Mr Trump’s phone calls with ex-Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and former Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto and national security adviser Michael Flynn’s calls to a Russian ambassador.

