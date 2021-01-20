Trump news – live: Air Force One flies over Mar-a-Lago before outgoing president lands for new life in Florida
Donald Trump departed the White House for the final time on Wednesday morning, having pardoned his former chief strategist Steve Bannon and 142 other allies in the final hours of his presidency.
“It's been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime,” he said before crossing the South Lawn to the presidential helicopter, Marine One, adding: “It won’t be a long goodbye.”
Flouting tradition, the 45th president left Washington ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden rather than accompany his successor to the Capitol.
Mr Trump then completed a farewell address to his fans at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in which he admitted his administration was “not regular”and was applauded by his family - barring his teenage son Barron - and is now headed home to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, jetting out on Air Force One as Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” belted out across the airfield.