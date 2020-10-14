Trump news – live: Calls for boycott as NBC hosts president's rival town hall on same night he turned down virtual debate

US president Donald Trump speaks at campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday (AP)

Donald Trump has told the New York Economic Club in a virtual address from the White House Rose Garden that China “will own” the US if he loses November’s election and promised to hold the superpower “accountable” for the pandemic.

In his latest campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night Trump implored suburban women to “please like me” and continued to deride his challenger Joe Biden, saying he “cannot imagine losing to a guy like this” before congratulating coronavirus survivors on being “immune for life”, despite no scientific evidence existing to support the claim and multiple instances of reinfection being reported around the world.

Meanwhile, Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings continue before the Senate Judiciary Committee, with chairman Lindsey Graham opening Day Three by praising her as “a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology”.