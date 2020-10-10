Trump news: President attacks ‘unscientific lockdowns’ and slams Biden in White House speech

President Donald Trump delivered a major speech from the White House balcony after inviting a reported 2,000 attendees to his first in-person event since it was revealed he tested positive for Covid-19.
His second TV debate with rival Joe Biden has been cancelled, however, after the president refused to participate.
Meanwhile, Dr Deborah Birx, one of the nation’s leading physicians, said Covid-19 was now spreading among Americans at social events — including family gatherings — where people are “taking their mask off and letting down their guard”.
