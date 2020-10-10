    Advertisement

    Trump news: President attacks ‘unscientific lockdowns’ and slams Biden in White House speech

    Chris Riotta,Chiara Giordano and Oliver O'Connell
    US President Donald Trump speaks about law and order from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2020. - Trump spoke publicly for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, as he prepares a rapid return to the campaign trail just three weeks before the election. (AFP via Getty Images)
    President Donald Trump delivered a major speech from the White House balcony after inviting a reported 2,000 attendees to his first in-person event since it was revealed he tested positive for Covid-19. 

    His second TV debate with rival Joe Biden has been cancelled, however, after the president refused to participate.

    Meanwhile, Dr Deborah Birx, one of the nation’s leading physicians, said Covid-19 was now spreading among Americans at social events — including family gatherings — where people are “taking their mask off and letting down their guard”.

