Trump news – live: President rages over Supreme Court defeat as tanks land in DC for 'damn narcissistic travesty' July 4 celebration

Donald Trump has hit out at the US Supreme Court on Twitter over its decision to block a controversial citizenship question being added to the 2020 census, calling on his Commerce and Justice departments to do “whatever is necessary” to get the amendment passed.

He also resumed his feud with Iran, describing Tehran bypassing the limits set on its stockpile of enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear accord as “Not good!”

Ahead of his “Salute to America” celebration for the Fourth of July, the president has promoted his fireworks suppliers from his official account in an apparent abuse of power, Abrams tanks have been spotted arriving in Washington, DC, and the event was branded “a damn narcissistic travesty” by Reverend William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load