Trump news – live: President rages at Colin Powell for saying he will not vote for him as Mitt Romney becomes first Republican senator to join George Floyd march

A woman holds a placard depicting Donald Trump and reading "Racism" on 7 June 2020 during a demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty

Donald Trump has angrily branded ex-US secretary of state Colin Powell “pathetic” and “a real stiff” and criticised his record on the Iraq War after he said he “cannot in any way support” the president’s re-election in November and indicated he would be voting for Democratic challenger Joe Biden instead.

Both 43rd president George W Bush and 2012 candidate Mitt Romney have likewise declined to support Trump this year, with the latter becoming the first Republican senator to join a George Floyd protest march over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll has revealed that 80 per cent of Americans currently believe the country is “out of control” under the current administration following the coronavirus shutdown, economic collapse and now the civil unrest seen in every major city.

