Trump news - live: President rebuked by judge for 'totally inappropriate' tweets as Roger Stone met with ‘Lock Him Up’ chants following sentencing

Donald Trump was called out for his “totally inappropriate” tweets by the judge presiding over Roger Stone’s trial as she handed down a 40-month sentence for the president’s longtime friend, saying his crimes should cause universal “dismay and disgust”.

The president has meanwhile been live-tweeting attacks towards his Democratic 2020 rivals after the latest debates, as well as deriding them on the campaign trail in at an Arizona rally where he also called the FBI “dishonest scum” and complained that Conan, the US military’s war hero dog, “got more publicity” than him over the killing of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Mr Trump’s rally coincided with the latest primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Michael Bloomberg was attacked from all sides, with Elizabeth Warren characterising him as a “a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians”.

