Trump news – live: President uses racial slur to condemn renaming of military bases while threatening to ‘take back’ Seattle

Donald Trump called Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" when condemning her involvement in attempting to pass an amendment to rename the military bases originally named after Confederate generals.

The nickname he often uses for the Massachusetts senator has been called a divisive slur among critics. Mr Trump's choice of wording comes as a larger conversation has grown across the country about systematic racism and racist rhetoric.

In other tweets, the president attacked the protests currently going on in Seattle by threatening to "take back" the city if officials failed to do so. A series of blocks in the city have been taken over off by Black Lives Matter protesters and called a "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone".

With the US currently on 2m cases of Covid-19 infections and 115,000 deaths but pushing ahead with gradual reopening, the president has announced his intentions to resume his rallies next week. The first location for his campaign rallies will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.





