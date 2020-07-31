Trump news – live: President threatens Portland protesters with ‘strong offensive force’ as White House condemns delay of Hong Kong elections

Donald Trump has threatened Portland protesters with "very strong offensive force" as the federal government and residents continue to clash in the liberal city. The president warned he might send the National Guard to stop the "terrorists" in the city.

This comes as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has slammed China for attempting to delay Hong Kong elections, even know that is what Mr Trump suggested yesterday on Twitter for the United States' own presidential election.

Mr Trump refused to back down from his controversial suggestion that November’s election be postponed despite an outcry among his fellow Republicans, insisting “I don’t want to see a crooked election”, as he continues to claim mail-in voting - a likely necessity given the coronavirus outbreak - is vulnerable to fraud.





