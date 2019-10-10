Trump news - live: President 'is finished' as majority of Americans demand impeachment, amid furious phone calls about Republican senators

Donald Trump “is finished”, says his former press secretary Anthony Scaramucci, as the latest impeachment polling turns against him and news emerges that the president has taken to calling Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell up to three times a day to complain about disloyalty among Republican senators.

The GOP has been conspicuous by its absence from American TV screens in recent days, with usually loyal Trump supporters on Capitol Hill making themselves scarce and declining media opportunities to defend the president, clearly unnerved by the White House’s refusal to co-operate with the House of Representatives’ inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine.

Mr Trump is meanwhile under fire for washing his hands of responsibility for the Turkish assault on Kurdish fighters in Syria, made possible by his decision to withdraw US troops from the territory earlier this week, with #TrumpGenocide and #TrumpBetrayedTheKurds trending on Twitter and protesters hanging a banner outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas denouncing the betrayal.

