Trump news – live: President says coronavirus is a ‘downer’ as men seen forcing open back door of Chinese consulate in Houston

Donald Trump has described the coronavirus as a “downer” and a “dampner” on his poll numbers as the US came close to its record single-day rise in cases on Friday, seeing 73,400 new infections and 1,100 deaths from the virus.

“We were doing a great job. We were sailing. George Washington would’ve had a hard time beating us,” the president said during an interview with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports at the White House. “And then when the China virus came in. It’s a dampener, it’s a downer.”

Meanwhile, federal officials have raided the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, without explaining the purpose of their mission to reporters and the president’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, has been corrected by the makers of the children’s TV show PAW Patrol for falsely claiming it has been axed as a result of rampant “cancel culture”.

