Trump news – live: President says high number of coronavirus cases is down to testing as Tulsa newspaper says no way campaign rally will be ‘good for city’

Donald Trump is blaming an uptick in US coronavirus cases and hospitalisations solely on an increase in testing, rather than his push for governors to reopen their states for the sake of the economy even as the deadly disease continues to spread.

“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” the president said at the White House on Monday, elaborating on a tweet in which he had argued: “Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword – Makes us look bad, but good to have!!!”

The president is still planning to press ahead with his election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday despite complaining of being “Covid Shamed” on Monday as concerns continue to be raised about the spread of the contagion through the 19,000-seat venue when the crowds gather, with local newspaper Tulsa World the latest to condemn the event.

