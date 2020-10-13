Trump news: President tells rally Biden ‘is not a nice guy’, as Harris puts Supreme Court nominee on the spot

US president Donald Trump held a rally in Florida on Monday (REUTERS)

Donald Trump continued his return to rallying with a stop in Pennsylvania, his second campaign rally since recovering from coronavirus.

After a morning of criticizing Dr Anthony Fauci, the president spent his evening targeting Joe Biden as not a "nice guy", while finding a new member of the Democrat’s family to accuse of corruption.

Biden's son-in-law, Howard Krein, was reported to be investing in start-ups focused on Covid-10 response while advising Biden on how to respond to the pandemic.

Biden, meanwhile, made two campaign stops in Florida as the election campaign nears the home stretch. More stops will be added to the calendar with Barack Obama expected to hit the trail more consistently in battleground states.

In Pennsylvania, Trump said Kamala Harris was "pathetic" as she was grilling his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barret.

Trump, along with much of Washington, was tuned in to Barret's Senate confirmation on Capitol Hill amid Democrat outcry at replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a non-liberal justice.

In her questioning, Harris targeted vulnerable Republicans over Obamacare as she rattled off the projections of who would lose health insurance in five key states if the Affordable Care Act was repealed by the Supreme Court.

Barrett faced tough questions over key rulings on the Affordable Care Act and Roe v Wade, as well as questions on the Second Amendment

She said the landmark abortion case is not considered a "super precedent", and maintained that she did not intentionally withhold a newspaper ad she co-signed that criticized the law.

As she was being questioned in the Senate, a Federal appeals court struck down a Texas law banning the most common abortion procedure, setting up a challenge in the Supreme Court.