Trump news – live: President demands end to Seattle 'autonomous zone' as new book claims he committed 'Ukraine-like transgressions' in other foreign policy dealings

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a roundtable with faith leaders and small business owners at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas: AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has blamed the scenes of police brutality recorded at George Floyd protests across the US on “bad apples”, claiming to have “dominated the streets with compassion” to maintain law and order and pledging an executive order to establish a use-of-force standard, stopping short of broader reforms.

Speaking at a roundtable event in Dallas, Texas, the president sought to allay ongoing frustrations by commenting: “We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but we will make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labelling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots.”

The president’s campaign team has meanwhile added a legal disclaimer to the registration page on its website for Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week, warning attendees that it is their own responsibility if they contract Covid-19 as part of the 19,000-strong crowd.

