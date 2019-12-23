Trump news: President says he 'never understood wind' as China attacks Space Force as threat to peace

Donald Trump’s conduct in the Ukraine scandal has been called further into question as newly released, heavily redacted internal emails reveal the fears of defence officials and diplomats that his order to withhold military aid could breach spending laws.

Released under court order to the Centre for Public Integrity, the explosive correspondence also showed the White House asked the Pentagon to quietly suspend Congress-approved military aid to the country just 90 minutes after Mr Trump’s call with Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Democrats renewed calls for witnesses in the looming impeachment trial, the president revisited his aversion to wind turbines, claiming they create “bird graveyards” and criticising their production for “spewing” fumes and gases into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she is considering a run for the governor's mansion in Arkansas.

Mr Trump is in Florida for the holidays.