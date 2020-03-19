Trump news – live: Coronavirus cases soar with US behind on testing as president claims nation has ‘tremendous control’ over Covid-19

Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he holds a meeting with nurses on the Covid-19 response at the White House in Washington, DC, on 18 March 2020: Kevin Dietsch/EPA

Donald Trump has hailed himself a “wartime president” after signing the bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law following its passage through both chambers of Congress, the emergency aid package making provisions for paid sick leaving and free testing as the pandemic intensifies.

In New York alone, the number of cases of the virus doubled overnight to almost 2,000, prompting mayor Bill de Blasio to call on the president to mobilise the US military. “I want their medical teams, which are first rate, I want their logistical support, I want their ability to get stuff from factories all over the country where they’re needed most,” he told CNN.

Florida Republican Marco Diaz-Balart and Utah Democrat Ben McAdams become the first two members of the House to test positive for the virus on Wednesday, as the US total climbs to 8,898 confirmed cases and 149 deaths, while Fox News continues to face mockery for its “North Korea level” coverage of the situation.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load