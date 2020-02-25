Trump news – live: President’s press conference descends into bitter row with reporter over ‘record on truth telling’, after team snubs special vegetarian menu on India trip

A Donald Trump press conference in India descended into a bitter row with CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Tuesday after the president criticised the journalist’s network and the latter replied: “I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes.”

Trump has meanwhile secured a lucrative arms deal with the fellow superpower’s prime minister Narendra Modi, a venture he risked putting in jeopardy by refusing to eat any of the vegetarian delicacies – notably broccoli samosas - laid on for him at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon.

On Twitter, the president has insisted that the global coronavirus epidemic is “under control” despite the White House requesting $2.5bn (£1.9bn) in additional funding to tackle it as influential conservative commentators in the US spread conspiracy theories about the origins and seriousness of the contagion.

