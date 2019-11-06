Trump news – live: President suffers series of major blows after election humiliation, witness’s impeachment U-turn and huge 2020 poll deficits

Donald Trump has suffered a series of disastrous setbacks as the Democrats declared victory in key elections in Virginia and Kentucky, gaining control of the former’s House and Senate for the first time since 1993 and claiming a win in the latter’s tightly fought gubernatorial race for Andy Beshear over GOP incumbent Matt Bevin, backed by the president at his Lexington rally on Monday.

Mr Trump also finds himself trailing behind Democratic 2020 candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg by double-digit margins in the latest poll from ABC News/Washington Post.

Perhaps worst of all, the president’s ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, a key figure in the impeachment inquiry, has revised his testimony, admitting a quid pro quo was behind the decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine and that the administration only planned to release the money in exchange for Volodymyr Zelensky announcing an anti-corruption probe into Mr Biden.

