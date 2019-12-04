Trump news – live: President humilated after world leaders’ jibes caught on camera, as impeachment report reveals ‘overwhelming evidence’ he must be removed

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at 10 Downing Street for a Nato reception hosted by Boris Johnson on 4 December 2019: Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty

Donald Trump has suffered fresh humiliation after world leaders Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron were filmed apparently laughing behind his back at a Nato reception at Buckingham Palace in London.

Back in Washington, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff has published a damning 300-page report detailing “overwhelming evidence of misconduct” by the president and his inner circle over Ukraine, with call records dragging Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes further into the swamp.

The House Judiciary Committee will open the next stage of the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday with a public hearing going over the report’s findings and taking testimony from four constitutional scholars as the president looks on anxiously from the second day of the summit in Hertfordshire.

