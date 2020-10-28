Trump news: Farage fawns over president at rally, as White House lashes out at unmasked ‘Anonymous’ whistleblower

US president Donald Trump toured three states on Tuesday (REUTERS)

Donald Trump called Nigel Farage "one of the most powerful men in Europe" as the Brexit campaigner gave a fawning endorsement of the president during a US election campaign rally in Arizona.

Farage said Trump was the leader of the free world and the only western head of state brave enough to fight for the nation state and against globalism.

While basking in the praise, Trump used rally to lash out at the "Anonymous" former staffer who has been speaking out at the president for the past two years, saying he was a "sleazebag" who should be prosecuted.

Miles Taylor, who wrote a blistering memoir of his time in the White House, revealed his identity just six days before the election.

The latest poll by The Independent shows Joe Biden extending his national lead over Donald Trump by another three points giving him a 14-point advantage over the Republican.

At a rally in Arizona, the president has hit out at RINOs â Republicans In Name Only â a group that will not vote for him in 2020, calling them âthe lowest form of human lifeâ.

In other contemporary political discourse, Trump has been branded a âmotherf***erâ by Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the new issue of Vanity Fair .

He is also under fire on social media over reports that thousands of his supporters were left stranded in subzero temperatures in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night following his latest campaign rally, with several hospitalised. The president though tweeted simply that he had âan incredible eveningâ, with no mention of his frozen audience.

At a press conference in Las Vegas, Trump decried the polls as fake âlike in 2016â and vowed to block vote counting after 3 November through the courts.

His election rival Joe Biden has meanwhile said Mr Trump has âwaved the white flagâ on the coronavirus pandemic, the candidate speaking on the campaign trail in Georgia on Tuesday and responding to White House chief of staff Mark Meadowsâ admission that the administration is no longer trying to rein in the spread of Covid-19.

