Trump news – live: President loses bid to stop rape defamation case and says ‘nothing to lose’ by reelecting him

Donald Trump has lost his latest attempt to block a defamation lawsuit brought against him after he accused New York magazine columnist E Jean Carroll of lying when she accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store changing room in the mid-1990s.

The president has again been raging on Twitter, asking New Yorkers "what the hell they have to lose" by voting for him and complaining about the media’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 226,000 Americans, again falsely insisting that the country is “ROUNDING THE TURN” as cases continue to rise.

Trump last night hailed the appointment of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court after the Senate voted 52-48 to confirm her on Monday, declaring at a White House celebration that it was a “momentous day for America”.

