Donald Trump at the end of the commencement ceremony on June 13, 2020 in West Point, New York: Getty Images

Donald Trump has threatened to boycott the NFL and US Soccer after the leagues decided to repeal bans on players kneeling during the national anthem due to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

In a series of tweets, the president said he would no longer be watching the sports over the decisions following criticism from Republican lawmakers.

One bizarre tweet also shared last night by Mr Trump defended his walk down a ramp at West Point on Saturday when he attended a graduation ceremony. The moment spread on Twitter with some questioning the president's health after he appeared to struggle down the ramp, but Mr Trump said it was "slippery" and "steep".

Mr Trump remained largely quiet on Twitter on Sunday after a series of tweets the previous day. His silence, besides retweeting a few Happy Birthday tweets, could be the president taking time to enjoy his 75th birthday away from social media.

The president's campaign lawyer made headlines after she appeared on CNN Sunday to discuss the Trump campaign's letter threatening a lawsuit against the news organisation for a poll it released last week. CNN anchor Brian Stelter and senior Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis traded heated barbs at each other throughout the segment.

In Atlanta, the police chief resigned following the fatal shooting of an African-American man who had fallen asleep in his car by an officer - which threatened to reignite tensions over racism and police brutality in the US. Protests ensued on Saturday following the man's death and resulted in the burning down of a Wendy's, which was where the man was shot.



Black Trans Lives Matter protests also overtook Brooklyn, New York, following the news that the Trump administration ended regulations for transgender people that prevented healthcare professionals from discriminating against them.



