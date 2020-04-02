Trump news – live: President threatens Iran and rails at Fox reporter as death toll tops 5,000 and six-week-old baby dies

Donald Trump at a White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic: AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump attempted to pivot away from the deadly coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday – a day on which the country’s death toll hit 5,000 from 216,000 cases - threatening Iran, questioning China’s figures and attacking Fox News reporter John Roberts for asking him about a “false story”.

The president, vice president Mike Pence, defence secretary Mark Esper and attorney general William Barr likewise discussed drug smuggling and immigration in a press conference nominally dedicated to addressing the spreading pandemic.

The latest horror stories from the US include the tragic death of a six-week-old infant in Connecticut, New York’s death toll doubling in 72 hours and the state of Michigan surpassing California’s case numbers, reporting 2,000 fresh instances in just one day.

