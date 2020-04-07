Trump news – live: Dr Fauci warns world may never ‘go back to normal’ as US heads towards coronavirus peak

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020: Joshua Roberts/Reuters/TPX

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, has broken with Donald Trump to warn that the world may never “go back to normal” after the coronavirus outbreak because the threat will linger, issuing the caution as America approaches 368,000 cases and 11,000 deaths.

The president has meanwhile persuaded India to lift an export ban on the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which his administration believes could be used to treat Covid-19 but others have dismissed as a “quack cure”, after threatening the superpower he visited in February with “retaliation” if it did not.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden will today continue his fight against Bernie Sanders to win the party’s nomination to challenge Trump in November after the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled the state’s primary election could go ahead in defiance of stay-at-home orders intended to limit contact and thwart the further spread of the outbreak.

