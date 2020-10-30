Trump news - live: President pressures Supreme Court not to allow Biden win and downplays Covid deaths

(EPA)

Donald Trump has warned the US Supreme Court that Joe Biden would pack its benches with additional liberal justices if he were to become president, denouncing the prospect of it making âsuch a ridiculous win possibleâ, apparently resigned to the election result being determined by a legal ruling following a disputed ballot count.

âIf Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President, the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well,â he tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning.

Both candidates spoke in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, with Mr Trump undercounting the coronavirus death toll by 15,000 and threatening that âbad things are going to happenâ to ex-Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, revealed in midweek to be the anonymous White House insider who denounced the president in the pages of The New York Times.

