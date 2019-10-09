Trump news - live: President rages over 'Wirch Hunt' after being told he is not above the law, as impeachment support rockets across US

Donald Trump’s refusal to co-operate with the impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine - which he has branded a “Wirch Hunt” – has prompted House speaker Nancy Pelosi to hit back, reminding the president: “You are not above the law. You will be held accountable.”

The White House issued an eight-page letter to House Democrats late on Tuesday denouncing its investigation into whistleblower allegations that Mr Trump attempted to extort dirt on a domestic political rival from a foreign power as “constitutionally invalid”, after blocking US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland from appearing on Capitol Hill earlier in the day to give his version of events.

The move to silence Mr Sondland reportedly came as shock to the president’s Republican allies, who duly descended on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to demand better communication on strategy, complaining of being blindsided just as several senior military officials had on Monday over the sudden announcement that the US would be withdrawing troops from northern Syria.

Please allow a moment for our live blog to load



