Trump news - live: President told to 'show us your bone spurs' after continuing attacks on late John McCain before raging over Mueller investigation

Donald Trump continued his attacks on the late John McCain during a visit to Ohio yesterday and was challenged to “show us your bone spurs” by ex-Democratic senator and Navy SEAL Bob Kerrey in response to his criticism of the Vietnam War hero.

Mr Kerrey demanded to see x-rays to prove the president really had the condition that allowed him to sit-out the conflict in south east Asia where McCain served as a pilot and was held captive in Hanoi between 1967 and 1973 after being shot down on a bombing raid.

Speaking at a tour of a tank factory in Lima, President Trump repeated that he was “not a fan” of the late Republican presidential candidate and complained that he had never been thanked for McCain’s state funeral last year after the veteran passed away from brain cancer.

