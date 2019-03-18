Trump news – LIVE: President rails at Joe Biden as 2020 announcement looms, after New Zealand terror complaint and angry attack on John McCain

Donald Trump hit out at an array of targets on Twitter over the weekend, calling on Fox News to restore anchor Judge Jeanine Pirro after she was suspended for making Islamophobic remarks, retweeting a theory the UK is to blame for the Russia investigation and even criticising the late senator John McCain.

The president has unexpectedly turned on Fox, his favourite broadcaster, over the decision to take Ms Piro off the air after she suggested congresswoman Ilhan Omar wearing a hijab implied an allegiance to her faith above her country, prompting Mr Trump to tell the network to “stay strong and fight back with vigor” against “Radical Left Democrats” and the “Fake News Media”.

In addition to cheering St Patrick’s Day and stressing the need for his US-Mexico border wall to curb illegal immigration, Mr Trump endorsed a view the Steele Dossier, compiled by a British intelligence agent, was intended to push America into taking a hard line on Russia and attacked Senator McCain, who died on 25 August 2018, for passing it on the FBI.

