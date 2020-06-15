Trump news – live: President under increasing pressure to cancel Tulsa rally amid ‘huge’ coronavirus risk warning as Florida suffers surge in infections

Donald Trump is facing increasing pressure to cancel his upcoming election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after the city’s health director, Dr Bruce Dart, expressed anxiety over the spread of coronavirus and the president’s own adviser, Larry Kudlow, admitted that attendees would be well advised to wear a face mask.

“Covid is here in Tulsa, it is transmitting very efficiently,” Dr Dart said on Saturday. “I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn’t as large a concern as it is today.” His remarks coincide with news of a major surge in infections in Trump’s adopted home state of Florida.

The president has meanwhile angrily defended himself after a video went viral of him struggling to descend a ramp at West Point over the weekend after giving a graduation speech, with Trump insisting the walkway “was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery” and admitting a fear of ridicule had he fallen.

