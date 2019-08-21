Trump news – live: President lashes out as approval ratings tumble again amid economic gloom, after he suggests he is seen as 'second coming of God'

Donald Trump has tweeted lavish praise from a Fox and Friends contributor insisting Israeli Jews “love him like he is the second coming of God” after being condemned for perpetuating an antisemitic trope by suggesting that American Jews who vote Democrat show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty”.

The Danish royal family has meanwhile said it is “surprised” after the US president cancelled a visit to the country over their refusal to discuss selling Greenland to him.

President Trump has also raised eyebrows by reportedly assuring the National Rifle Association that universal background checks are off the table in gun control talks with the opposition, by suggesting Russia should be allowed back into the G7 and by trailing plans to detain migrant children indefinitely.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load