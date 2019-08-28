Trump news – live: President sides with 'great one' Boris Johnson, after attacking Puerto Rico mayor as Storm Dorian approaches

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on “corrupt” Puerto Rico and the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, as Storm Dorian bears down on the island, also raging on Twitter against Fox News and joining in the mockery of New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, who was driven from social media after objecting to being called a “bedbug”.

The president is also facing questions after allegedly promising officials he would pardon them if they found themselves having to break laws in order to get his US-Mexico border wall completed in time for the 2020 election, according to a Washington Post report.

Deutsche Bank has meanwhile revealed it has tax returns relevant to a subpoena issued by House Democrats investigating the president, with one source suggesting the lender also has possession of loan documents to Mr Trump co-signed by Russian billionaires known to be close to Vladimir Putin.

