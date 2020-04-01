Trump news – live: Six-week-old baby dies of coronavirus White House tries to blame slow response on CDC and China

Donald Trump arrives for a White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic as Anthony Fauci looks on: REUTERS

Donald Trump has issued his starkest warning yet on the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak to the US, telling the country it is facing “a hell of a bad two weeks” and saying observing social distancing rules is “a matter of life and death”.

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” he said at his latest briefing from the White House. “This is going to be one of the roughest two or three weeks we’ve ever had in our country... We’re going to lose thousands of people.”

With the US death toll growing past 4,000 and the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reaching more than 200,000, officials are now warning the disease could ultimately kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans, even if people continue to stay home and limit their contact with others.

