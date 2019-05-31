Trump news: White House human rights plan leaves 'no reason to be hopeful', as impeachment threat grows

Donald Trump has announced he will be imposing a five percent tariff on all goods incoming from Mexico that will gradually increase unless America’s southern neighbour moves to bring an end to US-bound illegal immigration.

Ahead of his visit to the UK next week, Mr Trump has praised Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage as “good guys” and said he “may” meet with them in London.

The president has meanwhile continued his criticism of outgoing FBI special counsel Robert Mueller and accused him of nurturing a personal vendetta while also contradicting the White House regarding the USS John S McCain, a US Navy destroyer he denies asking to have moved “out of sight” in Japan during his recent tour as a snub to the late war hero the vessel is named after.

