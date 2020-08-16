Trump news: President retweets video ridiculing Biden for his stutter after the election rival offered condolences for his brother’s death

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting Slovak Republic Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office at the White House May 03, 2019 in Washington, DC: Getty

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has offered his condolences to President Donald Trump after his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night. The former vice president said he understood the "tremendous pain of losing a loved one" in a tweet directed towards Mr Trump.



Robert died at the age of 71 while in a New York hospital. He had been reportedly hospitalised in the intensive care unit for several days in June, but details of his illness have not been released. The president confirmed his brother's death in a statement released by the White House on Saturday night.

After Mr Biden offered the condolences, Mr Trump later shared a video on Twitter that appeared to make fun of the former vice president for his stutter and odd things he's said in interviews. The president provided no context for why he shared the video.

This comes as the Democratic-led House has called for multiple officials with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to come to an emergency hearing on 24 August. The hearing would address reports of mail delays and how it could impact the upcoming election.

Democratic lawmakers have pushed for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call the House back into session to address problems with the USPS. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he and other lawmakers were looking at a standalone bill that would address funding and other problems related to the service.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appeared on CNN to answer questions about Mr Trump's stance on mail-in voting. It was pointed out to the Trump admin that there has been no proof mail-in voting causes voter frauds, but Mr Meadows said there was no proof it doesn't cause fraud.

in other news, the Trump administration has created a verified account on Triller, TikTok's rival app. This move further segmented the Trump administration's position against the Chinese-created video app.



