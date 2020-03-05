Trump news – live: Key ally turns on president after he contradicts experts on coronavirus as Elizabeth Warren ends 2020 candidacy

Donald Trump has reacted angrily after being criticised for calling in to Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Wednesday night to contradict the World Health Organisation on the coronavirus death rate, declaring: “I think the 3.4 per cent number is really a false number. Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations... personally, I’d say the number is way under one per cent.”

Even the president’s key Republican ally Lindsey Graham has since encouraged him to “listen to the scientists” following his latest ill-advised pronouncement on the global crisis, which came on the same day the House of Representatives approved an $8.3bn (£6.4bn) emergency funding package to thwart the spread of the disease.

Elizabeth Warren has meanwhile become the latest casualty of the Democratic 2020 race, suspending her campaign following a poor showing on Super Tuesday when a resurgent Joe Biden romped to a 10-state win and the Massachusetts senator failed to win even her own state.

