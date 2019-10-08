Trump news – live: White House blocks ambassador from testifying to Congress as impeachment probe intensifies

Donald Trump’s ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, has been blocked by the White House from testifying before Congress about his role in the Ukraine scandal, frustrating the impeachment inquiry keen to speak to him over damning text exchanges with another envoy, Kurt Volker..

The president meanwhile remains under fire from senior Republicans over his announcement that the US will withdraw troops from northern Syria - leaving its allies against Isis in the Syrian Democratic Forces exposed to Turkish aggression - a move that was also branded “bats*** crazy” by ex-US national security adviser Susan Rice and that reportedly left his own senior military officials completely blindsided.

“Everyone was absolutely flabbergasted by this. I tell you that as a fact,” admiral James Stavridis told MSNBC. “Nobody saw it coming, and that is a real problem when you’re trying to conduct not only foreign policy... but also military operations.”

