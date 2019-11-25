Trump news: President calls disgraced commando a 'great fighter' and says he doesn't know what 'insurance' Giuliani has against him

Republicans are “setting a dangerous precedent that threatens the republic itself” in supporting Donald Trump against efforts to impeach him, the former director of the US Office of Government Ethics has warned.

Walter Shaub claims all future presidents will “be able to point to Trump to justify soliciting foreign attacks on elections” and a raft of other accusations levelled at the current commander-in-chief.

Meanwhile, a confidential White House review has revealed the extensive and potentially embarrassing efforts taken to create after-the-fact justification for Mr Trump’s military aid decisions in Ukraine, and thus prevent the ongoing impeachment scandal.

In less impeach-y news, Mr Trump hosted Conan the dog at the White House, where he presented the military canine with a medal and a plaque for his part in the raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, last month.

During that Syria raid, Conan was reportedly injured. But he looked quite healthy on Monday.

Mr Trump otherwise kept a low profile on Monday, amid reports that he is increasingly working in the White House residence instead of the Oval Office, apparently because of developing trust issue stemming from the impeachment probe.