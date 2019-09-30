Trump news - live: Republicans turn on president over 'civil war' threat as impeachment momentum gathers

Donald Trump has demanded he be given the chance to meet with the anonymous whistleblower who sounded the alarm over his call with Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asked the Ukrainian president to pursue a corruption investigation into Democratic 2020 front-runner Joe Biden.

“Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser,” the president tweeted, as lawyers expressed concern for the safety of the informant and fellow Republicans attacked Mr Trump’s decision to quote a pastor warning Congress’s new impeachment inquiry could trigger “a Civil War-like fracture”, with one congressman branding the rhetoric “beyond repugnant”.

Loyalists to the president like Rudy Giuliani, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham and top aide Stephen Miller have nevertheless attacked the whistleblower’s complaint as “all hearsay” and their actions as those of a “saboteur”, risking further compromising the public servant.

