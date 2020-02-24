Trump news – live: President says he fears Bernie Sanders, as Indians label him ‘warmonger, imperialist, gangster’ during lavish Taj Mahal visit

Donald Trump has arrived in India where he received a bear hug from Narendra Modi and a lavish welcome from the locals – only to then mangle the pronounciation of several key names in his address to a 100,000-strong crowd at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, including that of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Modi in turn mispoke and called him “Doland Trump”.

The president dished out lavish praise for the country, hailing its economic progress and thriving Bollywood film industry and celebrating the authoritarian prime minister as “very tough”, winning a huge cheer from the crowd in pledging to snuff out the threat of “radical Islamic terrorism” before visiting the spectacular Taj Mahal in Agra.

Back in DC, the president has reportedly assembled a network of allies to help him remove anti-Trump “deep state” operatives he believes are working against him in the US government, with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Republican Senate staffer Barbara Ledeen understood to be involved in the effort.

