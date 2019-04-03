Trump news – live: Congress votes to subpoena full Mueller report from attorney-general, as senior Republicans turn on president's 'catastrophic' border closure plan

The House Judiciary Committee has voted 24-17 in favour of chairman Jerrold Nadler's resolution to prise the full Mueller report into Donald Trump's relations with Russia away from William Barr with a subpoena, a day after the attorney-general missed a Democratic deadline to hand over the FBI special counsel’s findings unabridged.

President Trump is meanwhile being urged not to follow through on his threat to close the US border with Mexico as senior Republicans warn of the cost of prioritising security over trade and scramble for alternatives to tackling the illegal immigration “crisis”.

“Closing down the border would have potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country and I would hope we would not be doing that sort of thing,” said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, a quote the president has since attacked The New York Times for publishing on Twitter.

