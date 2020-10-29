Trump news – live: President threatens 'bad things' for Anonymous whistleblower and says racist slur at Florida rally

As the 2020 US presidential election enters its final stretch, Donald Trump is said to be ârattledâ by Barack Obamaâs entry onto the campaign trail in support of Joe Bidenâs tilt at the White House, with an ex-adviser to the 44th president saying Mr Trump is âobsessed with the fact that his presidency pales in comparison to the prior one.â
Hackers have meanwhile stolen $2.3m from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, looting the presidentâs re-election war chest in a key swing state in which he is polling 17 points behind Mr Biden.
That follows the US Supreme Court dealing a blow to the campaign on Wednesday by granting North Carolina an extended deadline to count mail-in ballots, giving the state until 12 November to calculate its total and overriding Republican objections in a win for state Democrats who are thought to be more likely to vote by post.
