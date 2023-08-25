Trump news – live: Trump shares historic mugshot in first Twitter post in over two years

Donald Trump has shared his mugshot in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, marking his return to the social platform for the first time in more than two years.

It represents the first and only time a current or former president has been forced to sit for a police mugshot.

Trump was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after surrendering to the authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former president arrived in a large motorcade and turned himself in just after 7.30pm. He was arrested, booked, fingerprinted, and had a mugshot taken before being released.

Mr Trump later posted the mugshot on Twitter and Truth Social in a defiant fundraising appeal to supporters.

Before travelling to Georgia, Mr Trump ousted the top attorney in his legal team. He replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow, a “special counsel for white collar and high profile defence”.

Key points

Trump is booked into Fulton County jail after surrendering to Georgia authorities

Trump scowls in historic mug shot after arrest

Trump posts mug shot as his first tweet since ban over Jan 6 riot

Georgia prosecutor requests October trial date for Trump and co-defendants

Trump rails against ‘terrible experience’ in jail where he was ‘treated very nicely’

After being booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Donald Trump recounted his “terrible experience” at the prison.

He surrendered to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia on Thursday and told a news anchor that he was “treated very nicely” at the jail.

Speaking with Newsmax, Mr Trump was asked how his experience was. He said: “I came in. I was treated very nicely. It is what it is. I took a mugshot. I never heard the words mugshot and I have to go through a process.” And then continued to add how it was a “terrible experience” at the jail.

His booking sheet, besides his mugshot also included his height and weight — 6 feet 3 inches and weighed 215 pounds [97.5 kilograms].

He is the first and only former US president ever to have a mugshot.

All the times GOP candidates mentioned Donald Trump during the debate

All the mugshots of Trump and his co-defendants

He and his cronies have long been pictured at the White House and political rallies.

But now, Donald Trump and some of his closest allies and fellow election deniers are the faces of humiliating mug shots.

All the mugshots of Trump and co-defendants after surrendering in Georgia

Voices: Republican candidates fight among themselves in the Extremism Olympics

Ahmed Baba writes:

he Trump clone wars just entered its first televised battle, and the candidate most of the GOP primary field is seeking to beat, and in some cases emulate, was nowhere to be seen. But his presence was certainly felt as his indicted shadow loomed over the stage. A question wasn’t asked about him for the first 60 minutes of the debate, but you could see his impact on every candidate on that stage.

Read on...

Republican candidates fight among themselves in the Extremism Olympics

Might we get an October trial date in the Trump Fulton County case?

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has requested a 23 October trial for all 19 defendants in the 2020 election subversion case, including former President Donald Trump.

Ms Willis was responding to the request for a speedy trial from one of the defendants, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Georgia prosecutor requests October trial date in Trump election subversion case

Will Trump go to prison?

America wants to know...

Will Donald Trump go to prison?

Watch: Trump tells Newsmax he’d never heard the term ‘mug shot’ before

Kelly: What was the experience like today in in jail?



Trump: Terrible experience. Uh I came in. I was treated very nicely. pic.twitter.com/ycjZuYKBdt — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023

Watch: John Bolton says mug shot ‘carefully staged’ and ‘he looks like a thug'

Bolton: I thought it was carefully staged. They must have thought about what look they wanted. He could have smiled. He could have looked benign. Instead, he looks like a thug. pic.twitter.com/KuGPGI6tFR — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023

Trump returns to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post mugshot and fundraise

Donald Trump has returned to Twitter for the first time since being reinstated on the platform, now known as X. His last tweet was on 8 January 2021, when he said he would not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden, just two days after the Capitol riot.

He posted his mugshot and the link to his campaign’s fundraising page and claimed his arrest was “election interference”.

All Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits — and where they currently stand

02:45 , Josh Marcus

Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.

Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election. If even just one of these efforts are successful, the US could see its first-ever former president in prison.

Here, The Independent explains each major case:

Tracking Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits - and where they stand

Donald Trump arrested in Georgia: How it happened

Watch Donald Trump’s reaction to Georgia arrest

Trump joins a notorious album of (alleged) criminals with historic, glowering mug shot

Sheila Flynn looks back at some of the most famous and recognisable booking photos as Donald Trump joins a long list of celebrities and notorious arrestees.

With one glowering mug shot, Trump joins a notorious album of (alleged) criminals

Full story: Trump scowls in historic mug shot after arrest

Donald Trump scowled in his historic mug shot that was released after the former president surrendered at the notorious Fulton County Jail.

Mr Trump was captured in the iconic photo as he was arrested in Atlanta over criminal charges that he conspired with 18 associates to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

It is the first time in American history that a sitting or former president has had a booking photo taken by law enforcement, in this case Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Trump scowls in historic mug shot after arrest at Fulton County Jail

Trump proclaims his innocence after jail booking

Former president Donald Trump proclaimed his innocence Thursday evening after being booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on racketeering charges.

The former president spoke to reporters after he was booked and had his mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail after a grand jury indicted him for his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The now twice-impeached, four-times indicted Mr Trump called his arrest a sad day for the country.

Eric Garcia reports.

Trump proclaims innocence after booking in Fulton County Jail: ‘We did nothing wrong’

Donald Trump’s booking mug shot released

Former President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (via REUTERS)

Marjorie Taylor Greene releases fake mugshot in solidarity with Trump

01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a mocked-up mugshot on X on Thursday, a gesture of solidarity with her ally Donald Trump, who turned himself in to Fulton County officials the same day to face state charges that he conspired to subvert the 2020 election.

Josh Marcus reports.

Marjorie Taylor Greene releases fake mugshot as Trump surrenders in Georgia

Trump calls it ‘a sad day for America’ and ‘travesty of justice' in remarks at airport

01:19 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump calls it “a sad day for America” and a “travesty of justice” in remarks at airport

Neither CNN nor MSNBC covered the remarks live, going as far as to cut away to avoid broadcasting “untrue things”.

Here’s that moment on MSNBC:

Maddow: If he does that, we're not gonna take those remarks live… as we said in the past there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. pic.twitter.com/OCakKmeg1d — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023

Fox News did broadcast his remarks describing the four cases against him as “election interference” and his opponents’ way of “campaigning”.

Trump: We did nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/5jqYUDEmkS — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023

Inmate P01135809 is returning to Atlanta’s airport

Former president Donald Trump is on his way back to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta having been booked and released at Fulton County Jail.

A mug shot was taken and he was given the inmate number P01135809.

Individual 1 is now Inmate No. P01135809 pic.twitter.com/XOjEd92CTg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2023

He will fly back to Newark International Airport in New Jersey on his private plane, Trump Force One, before returning to his summer residence at his golf club at Bedminster.

Full story: Trump is booked into Fulton County jail after surrendering to Georgia authorities

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday surrendered to and was placed under arrest by officers with the Fulton County, Georgia sheriff’s department at the Fulton County jail in northwest Atlanta.

Mr Trump, who was indicted on 15 August following a sprawling election interference probe overseen by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, was booked into the Fulton County jail on 13 separate charges, including a single charge of allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute.

Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent.

Trump is booked into Fulton County jail after surrendering to Georgia authorities

Watch: Trump is under arrest in the state of Georgia

Maddow: I should mention officially as of now, Donald Trump is under arrest in the state of Georgia. pic.twitter.com/4SHpy5aEp6 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2023

Trump has officially been booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Former president Donald Trump has officially been booked at the Fulton County Jail. His height is listed as 6 foot 3 inches, and his weight is reported as 215lbs.

Donald J. Trump

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 215 pic.twitter.com/sYNXyJu8QO — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023

No surprise, different takes from Fox News and MSNBC on Trump’s surrender

Ingraham: This is their moment of great celebration.. They are gleeful, that this is man is going to get his mugshot taken tonight… pic.twitter.com/FceTParqy6 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2023

Laura Loomer heckles Marjorie Taylor Greene outside jail

CNN's DJ Judd reports from outside the Fulton County Jail:

Chaos here at the Fulton County Jail here. Conservative firebrand Laura Loomer is here— she’s chasing Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her “Marjorie Traitor Greene” for her support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. I asked Greene what she thought of the GOP debate— she told me “terrible”

Chaos here at the Fulton County Jail here. Conservative firebrand Laura Loomer is here— she’s chasing Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her “Marjorie Traitor Greene” for her support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. I asked Greene what she thought of the GOP debate— she told me “terrible” pic.twitter.com/tSdZDDEUxF — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 24, 2023

Rep Greene arrived back in Georgia earlier in the day having attended the GOP debate in Milwaukee last night.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to the media near the entrance of the Fulton County Jail (REUTERS)

Trump has landed in Atlanta

Trump Force One with former US President Donald Trump on board arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on 24 August 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta, Georgia, to surrender to Fulton County authorities.



He stops and mouths, “Thank you very much.” pic.twitter.com/CstAgs91d8 — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2023

Don Jr mocks DeSantis over response to ‘easiest question’

There continues to be no love lost between Gov Ron DeSantis and members of former president Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump and their intermediaries have been sparring for months — and that didn’t change in the aftermath of Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate when Mr Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, took to social media to lambast the Florida governor.

Abe Asher reports.

Don Jr mocks DeSantis for awkward debate gesture in response to ‘easiest question’

Trump put up 10% of bond, CNN reports

Donald Trump has put up 10 per cent of his $200,000 Fulton County bond, CNN reports.

He worked with a local Atlanta bonding company Foster Bail Bonds LLC, which confirmed to the network over the phone that it is executing the former president’s bond that his attorneys had negotiated.

Rudy Giuliani was seen at a professional bail bond company after being released from Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

Earlier today, lawyers for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were seen at a bail bond company near the jail.

Mr Trump is not expected to appear at a bail bonds shop before heading back to his summer home at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In bizarre act of solidarity with Trump, ‘Stop the Steal’ organiser makes her own Fulton County mugshot

Thursday 24 August 2023 23:40 , Oliver O'Connell

An organiser of the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol riot was apparently experiencing severe FOMO (fear of missing out) after numerous Trump allies surrendered to Fulton County, Georgia authorities after their indictment by its district attorney, Fani Willis.

Amy Kremer, the organiser, wanted to be recognised alongside the other accused election tamperers, so she photoshopped her very own Fulton County mugshot, Vice reports.

Graig Graziosi shows how you can make your own.

[Just kidding, but he did file this report]

‘Stop the Steal’ organiser makes own mugshot in bizarre act of solidarity with Trump

What the first GOP debate told us about how a Republican presidency would impact the war in Ukraine

If Volodymyr Zelensky ends up seeing any clips of Wednesday night’s Republican debate in Milwaukee, one could bet that he would respond by redoubling his lobbying efforts among GOP leaders in Washington.

Ukraine’s bitter struggle with Russia has now lasted far longer than boasting Kremlin officials had once predicted, thanks in part to the fierce resistance staged by the Ukrainian army and due to the steady stream of weapons and supplies fueling that army from the West.

But if the words of Republican presidential contenders this week were any indication, that metaphorical pipeline from Washington may suffer the same fate as the Nord Stream project — blown to smithereens.

What could a GOP presidency mean for Ukraine? The first debate gave us the answer

Thursday 24 August 2023 23:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump’s plane leaves for Georgia ahead of latest arraignment

Recap: Where all Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits stand now

Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.

Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election. If even just one of these efforts are successful, the US could see its first-ever former president in prison.

Here, The Independent explains each major case:

Tracking Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits - and where they stand

Thursday 24 August 2023 22:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump is en route to Atlanta to self-surrender at Fulton County Jail at 7.30pm this evening.

The Boeing 757, believed to be Trump Force One, took off from Newark International Airport just after 5pm and is currently passing to the north of Washington, DC.

It is now the most-tracked aircraft worldwide on FlightRadar. Here it is taking off:

Thursday 24 August 2023 22:40 , Oliver O'Connell

As Rudy Giuliani has been hit by a barrage of financial woes as the former Trump lawyer juggles numerous legal battles, he could be hit by yet another: his sexual assault accuser is now seeking financial sanctions against him.

Kelly Rissman reports.

Rudy Giuliani begs for money for legal woes as sexual assault accuser seeks sanctions

Thursday 24 August 2023 22:24 , Oliver O'Connell

A recently uploaded TikTok video has gone viral that gives viewers insight into how former President Donald Trump will be booked after he turns himself in to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, later this week.

In a segment recorded on August 18, TikTok personality Chris Mowrey sets the scene outside the jail — walking viewers through the logistics of where the lockup is located, where media covering the arraignment will gather and some of the precautions law enforcement officials are taking in advance of the former president’s visit.

Tiktok video breaking down how Trump will be arrested in Fulton County goes viral

Thursday 24 August 2023 22:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Ron DeSantis has been accused of overselling his Navy SEAL experience at the first Republican debate.

During the debate in Wisconsin on Wednesday night the Florida governor was asked if he would support compulsory military service in the US.

Graeme Massie reports on what he said.

Ron DeSantis accused of overselling his Navy SEAL career at GOP debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 22:02 , Oliver O'Connell

As the president journeys from New Jersey to Atlanta to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, he posts another attack on District Attorney Fani Willis on Truth Social.

Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread! One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off “get Trump” (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life. This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!

Statistics showing violent and property crimes per 1,000 people in metropolitan areas across the US put Atlanta as the 24th most dangerous city in the US, behind cities including Lubbock, Minneapolis, Dayton, Nashville, Tulsa, Wichita, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit and Memphis.

Thursday 24 August 2023 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A lawyer for Lutheran pastor Stephen Lee, who was indicted in the Fulton County, Georgia election case, said the bond amount is “excessive.”

David Shestokas told the Chicago Sun-Times that a bond agreement for Stephen Lee has been reached with authorities, set at $75,000.

Kelly Rissman reports.

Lawyer for pastor indicted in Trump’s Georgia case complains that bond is ‘excessive’

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump will speak to Greg Kelly on Newsmax tonight at 9pm following his booking at Fulton County Jail.

TRUMP TONIGHT: 45th President Donald Trump speaks out following his booking in Georgia on "Greg Kelly Reports," at special start time 9PM ET on NEWSMAX.



WATCH: https://t.co/6ERkL1aKzo pic.twitter.com/PxJqlUJzGV — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:46 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Steve Jones has set a date for a hearing on Jeffrey Clark’s bid to move his Fulton County criminal charges to federal court.

He’ll hear evidence and arguments on the matter on 18 September 2023 at the federal courthouse in Atlanta.

Judge Steve Jones sets hearing on Jeffrey Clark's bid to move his Fulton County criminal charges to federal court. He'll hear evidence and argument on the matter on September 18, 2023 at the federal courthouse in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/HuOzAVAaSA — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Tucker Carlson has attacked his former Fox News colleague Chris Wallace during an interview with Donald Trump, calling him a “b****y little man”.

Helen Wilson-Beevers has the story.

Tucker Carlson calls former Fox colleague ‘b****y little man’ during Trump interview

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:31 , Oliver O'Connell

jeez this is an intense motorcade pic.twitter.com/OaiVSgQZIQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has left his golf club and is starting his journey to Georgia.



He will surrender tonight at Fulton County Jail around 7:30pm ET. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Chris Christie on Vivek Ramaswamy: "He can't even remember what he's plagiarism any longer ... this is a guy who has no principle." pic.twitter.com/lH2CIvGD4c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Scott McAfee has set out a schedule for Kenneth Chesebro’s trial, based on his speedy trial request.

“At this time, these deadlines do not apply to any co-defendant.”

Arraignment: 6 September

Discovery due: 20 September

Motions due: 27 September

Case management/pre-trial conference: 29 September

Motions hearing: TBD

Trial: 23 October

UPDATE: Judge McAFEE has set out a schedule for Chesebro's trial, based on his speedy trial request. "At this time" the deadlines don't apply to the other codefendants:https://t.co/QXqlNcwRaT pic.twitter.com/J6WAmtH8ZC — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Gustaf Kilander reports on how former Vice President Mike Pence had a standout moment at the first Republican debate as he put himself forward as the defender of the Constitution.

Republican candidates are condemning Jan 6 – aside from Vivek Ramaswamy

Thursday 24 August 2023 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A few notably boisterous Republicans — including the son of a former president — are complaining that Fox News apparently refused to let them access the network’s spin room after the GOP presidential primary debate.

Fox News hosted the GOP’s first presidential primary debate of the 2024 election season on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

Graig Graziosi has the story.

Don Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle denied access to media spin room after GOP debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 20:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Mark Meadows's mugshot has been released pic.twitter.com/Pench8MWSd — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 20:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Throughout the entire debate, Republican presidential candidates – from former New Jersey governor Chris Christie to former vice president Mike Pence – took turns attacking businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

But perhaps the most explosive attack came from former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who slammed him for his lack of foreign policy experience — including an apparent desire to cut funding to Israel.

Eric Garcia reports.

Does Vivek Ramaswamy want to cut off funding for Israel?

Thursday 24 August 2023 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

There was a lot to take in last night, but this caught a lot of people's attention, as Gustaf Kilander reports.

DeSantis’s awkward delayed smile goes viral after first Republican debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Here's what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump...

All of Trump’s lawsuits and criminal charges - and where they stand

Thursday 24 August 2023 20:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Hours before Donald Trump was expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on charges related to his efforts to remain in power after his 2020 election loss, Atlanta is preparing for the former president’s arrival.

Dozens of both Mr Trump’s supporters and detractors had already gathered outside the facility by Thursday morning, and the crowd grew steadily as the day progressed.

Elsewhere in the city, a post on social media called on party promoters to get themed fliers ready, and one restaurant is hosting a “Welcome to Rice St” event, referring to the street on which the notorious jail is situated.

Read more...

Atlanta prepares for Trump arrival with crowds at jail and themed parties

Thursday 24 August 2023 19:57 , Oliver O'Connell

In his latest post in Truth Social, former president Donald lauded the alleged viewing figures for his interview with Tucker Carlson before confirming that his arrest time this evening will be 7.30pm.

Here’s what he posted:

231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.

Donald Trump says he will be “arrested” at 7:30 p.m. tonight — that's when he'll surrender to Fulton County jail in the Georgia election interference case. pic.twitter.com/fqvuQGsfHo — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 19:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered in Atlanta as he faces charges in Fulton County, Georgia related to his and the former president’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, the Associated Press reported.

Eric Garcia reports.

Mark Meadows surrenders in Atlanta for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election

Thursday 24 August 2023 19:29 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN reports that Mark Meadows has surrendered at the Fulton County Jail pic.twitter.com/z4ktBBXbde — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 19:26 , Oliver O'Connell

In the latest motion filed in the Fulton County 2020 election interference case, Donald Trump signals he opposes the proposed trial date of 23 October and will file a motion to sever his case from that of co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who has filed a demand for a speedy trial.

The response also says Mr Trump will similarly file motion to sever his case from any other co-defendant who demands a speedy trial.

UPDATE: Donald Trump has signaled he opposes Fani Willis proposal to set trial for Oct. 23 https://t.co/5ee2CJWrZq pic.twitter.com/RMhZmHakyT — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 19:20 , The Independent

Thursday 24 August 2023 19:00 , Kelly Rissman

One of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Fulton County, Georgia election case had been previously charged with attacking an FBI agent who served him with a subpoena in the separate federal probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Washington Post reported the alleged dust-up with Harrison William Prescott Floyd III, 39, who led Black Voices for Trump, part of the former president’s campaign effort to reach Black voters.

A “November Member Spotlight” post from November 2021 on the University Club of Washington’s website—which has since been taken — described Mr Floyd as a Marine veteran with 10 years of service, during which he served as a machine gunner, combat marksmanship trainer and martial arts instructor.

Read more:

Trump co-defendant in Georgia was charged with attacking FBI agent in Jack Smith case

Thursday 24 August 2023 18:40 , Helen Wilson-Beevers

Lara Trump has said that the Trump family plans to celebrate her father-in-law’s mugshot, as he prepares to turn himself in to face charges of election interference in Georgia.

In an interview on Newsmax on Wednesday, the former president’s daughter-in-law said that his hotly-anticipated booking will be hung up as a poster in “dorm rooms” in the future.

“This mugshot, you wait for it, it’s going to be on posters in people’s dorm rooms, it’s going to be on T-shirts,” she said.

Describing it as “the most famous mugshot in the history of the world”, she said it will be “a flag flown by people who love this country because they’re backing Donald Trump”.

Read more:

Lara Trump says Trump’s mugshot will be ‘on posters in dorm rooms’

Thursday 24 August 2023 18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

His cronies have long been pictured by his side at the White House and political rallies.

But now, some of Donald Trump’s closest allies and fellow election deniers are the faces of humiliating mugshots.

Rachel Sharp and John Bowden report.

All the mugshots of Trump’s codefendants after surrendering in Georgia

Big “Guess Who?” vibes for anyone who remembers the classic Hasbro children’s game.

Thursday 24 August 2023 18:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about being blocked from the media spin room following the first Republican debate - after she apparently spent the event watching Donald Trump’s interview instead of the candidates on stage.

Republicans had a tough choice in what to watch on Wednesday night between the first debate and Mr Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson – but Ms Greene had her own solution.

The Georgia congresswoman attended the Republican National Committee (RNC) debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to watch the eight qualified candidates hash it out on stage.

But as a loyal Trump ally, Ms Greene also brought her phone to tune into Carlson’s interview with the ex-president.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, journalist Glenn Greenwald shared a photo of Ms Greene in the crowd while watching Mr Trump’s interview.

Read more:

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for surreptitiously watching Trump at Republican debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 18:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark have both had their Fulton County bond orders set at $100,000.

And here is Jeff CLARK's bond order. Also set at $100,000 pic.twitter.com/TIDJKdq0uG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 18:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has requested a 23 October trial for all 19 defendants in the 2020 election subversion case, including former President Donald Trump.

Gustaf Kilander reports on this developing story.

Georgia prosecutor requests October trial date in Trump election subversion case

Thursday 24 August 2023 18:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikki Haley, when asked about her criticism of Trump in the debate Thursday and if she was attempting to show a distinction between her and Trump or GOP:



“The majority of Americans, he is the most disliked politician in all of America...That person can’t win a general election.” pic.twitter.com/pcF8kyCe7W — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2023

Winner: Nikki Haley

Thursday 24 August 2023 18:00 , Eric Garcia

As the only woman on the debate stage, Ms Haley occasionally had a few good barbs during the debate, along with her attacks on Mr Ramaswamy and critiques of Mr Trump. During one of the heated exchanges between Mr Christie and Mr Ramaswamy, Ms Haley touted the benefits of having a female nominee.

“I think this is exactly why Margaret Thatcher said if you want something said ask a man, if you want something done, ask a woman,” she said.

Similarly, she acknowledged that Republicans likely would not be able to pass a national abortion ban given that it would require 60 votes in the United States Senate. However, she called for making contraception readily available, which will likely not play well with some factions of the GOP.

Thursday 24 August 2023 17:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, in response to Trump co-defendant Ken Chesebro’s request for a speedy trial, has called for the trial in the Georgia 2020 election interference case to begin on 23 October 2023 for all 19 defendants including former president Donald Trump.

Tamar Hallerman of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that Ms Willis is effectively calling Mr Chesebro's bluff with this new filing — telegraphing to him and the 18 other defendants that the state is indeed ready to proceed.

It will be up to Judge McAfee to weigh in now.

Just in: DA Willis responding to Ken Chesebro's speedy trial demand. Calling for the trial for all 19 Fulton defendants to begin on Oct. 23, 2023 pic.twitter.com/OkOSCpXxYG — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 17:40 , Gustaf Kilander

Thursday 24 August 2023 17:20 , Eric Garcia

The former New Jersey governor was one of the first elected officials to endorse Mr Trump in 2016. But Mr Christie has become the loudest critic of the former president in the presidential primary. Given the deep support the former president has, he will likely face an uphill climb to the GOP nomination.

But Mr Christie loudly criticised the former president give his multiple legal troubles.

“We have to stop normalizing this conduct,” he said to a mix of applause and boos. “Whether or not whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States.”

Thursday 24 August 2023 17:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump will surrender at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday after receiving his fourth criminal indictment of the year.

Joe Sommerlad has the details.

What time is Trump surrendering?

Thursday 24 August 2023 17:00 , Eric Garcia

The former president elected not to attend the first debate. But while the former president had a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson, nobody was there to defend Mr Trump.

Ms Haley took multiple shots at the former president, noting how the federal deficit ballooned under his administration. Similarly, she noted that Republicans would not be able to win with him at the top of the ticket.

“We have to look at the fact that three-quarters of Americans don’t want a rematch between Trump and Biden,” she said. “And we have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America. We can’t win a general election that way.”

Similarly, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis hit the former president for his policies on Covid-19 and listening to medical adviser Anthony Fauci during the early days of the pandemic.

“You don’t take somebody like Fauci and coddle him,” he said. “You bring Fauci in you sit him down, and you say, Anthony, you are fired.”

Mr Trump was the elephant in the room, but his rambling interview with Carlson gave GOP voters a preview of the Republican Party without its standard-bearer.

Thursday 24 August 2023 16:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis Super PAC, was quick to note that fellow GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy appears to have flip-flopped on climate change. At last night’s first GOP debate, he bluntly said that climate change was a hoax.

Which is not exactly what he said five months ago...

Vivek Ramaswamy just said climate change is a hoax. But check out what he said 5 months ago. ‼️ #GOPdebate #rumble2024debate pic.twitter.com/BOJM4sIoS0 — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 16:40 , Eric Garcia

In recent weeks, Mr Ramaswamy has caught fire and has risen in Republican primary polls. But as the only candidate who has not held elected office, many Republicans hit him for his inexperience, most notably former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT,” Mr Christie said, comparing Mr Ramaswamy to former president Barack Obama for his inexperience.

Similarly, Ms Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, slammed Mr Ramaswamy for his naivete when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

“And the problem that Vivek doesn’t understand is he wants to hand Ukraine to Russia, he wants to let China eat Taiwan. He wants to go and stop funding Israel,” he said. “You are choosing a murderer over a pro-American country.”

Thursday 24 August 2023 16:33 , Oliver O'Connell

As we reported yesterday, Mark Meadows, the former Trump White House chief of staff, and Jeffery Clark, a Trump-era Justice Department official, will still be arrested even if they don’t surrender themselves to Georgia officials by Friday, a federal judge ruled.

Ariana Baio filed this report.

Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark will face arrest if they miss deadline, judge rules

Thursday 24 August 2023 16:20 , Eric Garcia

The former vice president has faced regular criticism for his refusal to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Mr Trump. But during the debate, the normally mild-mannered midwestern former governor came out swinging against businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. The former vice president regularly attacked the political neophyte, at one point attacking Mr Ramaswamy as inexperienced.

“Now is not the time for on-the-job training,” Mr Pence said. “We don’t need to bring in a rookie.”

Similarly, the former vice president took aim at former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who said that Republicans needed to find consensus when it came to the topic of abortion.

“Nikki, you’re my friend, but consensus is the opposite of leadership,” he said, though he used it to argue for a national 15-week abortion ban, which might play well with primary Republicans, but could be politically radioactive for suburban and women voters.

But Mr Pence’s biggest moment came when he defended his decision to not overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“I put my left hand on Ronald Reagan’s Bible, I raised my right hand, and I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And it ended with a prayer so help me God.” he said, saying that he rejected Mr Trump’s overtures.

“He asked me to put him over the Constitution. And I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”

Thursday 24 August 2023 16:00 , Eric Garcia

The first Republican presidential primary debate had plenty of fireworks, despite the fact that former president Donald Trump declined to appear on the Milwaukee stage on Wednesday.

The eight Republican presidential candidates who did participate exchanged harsh words as they all vied for the nomination for president. Many of the Republican presidential candidates chose to attack each other in hopes of siphoning off support among the slice of the GOP electorate that wants new leadership for the party as they hope to knock off President Joe Biden.

Here are the winners and losers from the first debate night:

Who won the Republican debate?

Thursday 24 August 2023 15:40 , Gustaf Kilander

Thursday 24 August 2023 15:20 , Ahmed Baba

The Trump clone wars just entered its first televised battle, and the candidate most of the GOP primary field is seeking to beat, and in some cases emulate, was nowhere to be seen. But his presence was certainly felt as his indicted shadow loomed over the stage. A question wasn’t asked about him for the first 60 minutes of the debate, but you could see his impact on every candidate on that stage.

The debate was wide-ranging, covering issues from the economy, abortion, Ukraine, and where they stand on Donald Trump’s indictments. But mainly, the dynamic was among the top polling candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. From them, we saw a firehose of lies, Trump base pandering, and a competition as to who could be the most authoritarian.

Read more:

Republican candidates fight among themselves in the Extremism Olympics

Thursday 24 August 2023 15:00 , Andrew Feinberg

Anyone who thought Donald Trump’s absence from the first Republican primary debate would make for a boring time was almost certainly reconsidering that prediction by the time anchors Bret Baier and Martha McCallum called for the first commercial break after roughly half an hour on Wednesday.

Just minutes into the debate, standing on the same stage at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum where the GOP’s presidential nominee will deliver his or her acceptance speech next year, the eight candidates left the two Fox anchors flummoxed at times by quickly slinging insults and call-outs, drawing cheers and boos from a crowd of Wisconsin Republicans.

The source of the rancour? A question from the anchors to Vivek Ramaswamy, the political neophyte and ex-biotech entrepreneur who has drawn an increasing amount of support behind the frontrunners, Mr Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Asked why voters should choose him over “more experienced” politicians, Mr Ramaswamy responded by cribbing a line from Barack Obama’s keynote address to a Democratic convention nearly two decades ago, in which he called himself “a skinny kid with a funny name”. He told the moderators it was time for an “outsider” rather than “the professional politicians in the Republican Party”.

Read more:

Republicans tear into Ramaswamy as Trump absence looms over combative first debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 14:40 , Gustaf Kilander

Thursday 24 August 2023 14:20 , Graeme Massie

Six out of eight Republican presidential candidates raised their hands to say they would support Donald Trump as the GOP nominee even if he was convicted in one of the multiple criminal trials he faces.

But Florida governor Ron DeSantis was caught on camera awkwardly looking at his rivals before indicating he would also support the former president.

Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson were the only two candidates to say they would not support the four-times indicted former president.

Mr Christie appeared to raise his hand but told moderator Bret Baier it was a sign of disapproval.

“Here’s the bottom line: Someone has got to stop normalising this conduct. Whether or not you believe the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States,” said Mr Christie as he was booed by some members of the audience.

Read more:

Awkward delay from Christie, DeSantis and Pence when asked if they back Trump

Thursday 24 August 2023 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis raised questions during the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate when he told a bizarre story claiming that a woman named Penny had survived multiple abortion attempts and was “left in a pan”.

“We’re better than what the Democrats are selling. We are not going to allow abortion all the way up ‘til birth, and we will hold them accountable for their extremism,” Mr DeSantis said on stage on Wednesday.

“I know a lady in Florida named Penny. She survived multiple abortion attempts. She was left discarded in a pan,” he continued.

“Fortunately, her grandmother saved her and brought her to a different hospital.”

Read more...

DeSantis makes bizarre claims that woman named Penny was aborted ‘multiple times’

Thursday 24 August 2023 13:40 , Rachel Sharp

Watch: Rudy Giuliani’s chaotic reaction to being booked in Georgia election probe

Thursday 24 August 2023 13:20 , Rachel Sharp

Donald Trump has attacked his Republican rivals for their performances at the GOP presidential debate – branding Chris Christie “horrible”, Asa Hutchinson “a joke” and Ron DeSantis “a ‘BOMB’” in a string of late-night Truth Social rants.

While he refused to face his rival candidates in person and debate them on stage, Mr Trump was more than happy to hit out at them from behind the comfort of his keyboard.

In a series of Truth Social rants overnight on Wednesday, the former president singled out his biggest rivals for the Republican primary nomination while claiming his pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson to be a success with “over 100 Million” views.

Read the full story:

Trump attacks ‘horrible’ GOP rivals in Truth Social rampage after skipping debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 13:16 , Rachel Sharp

Donald Trump has ousted the top attorney in his legal team just hours before he is due to surrender for arrest in Georgia, according to a report.

Sources told CNN that the former president has replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow – who is described as “special counsel for white collar and high profile defense” on his website.

The reasons for the 11th hours shake-up are currently unclear but the source said that it was not a slight on Mr Findling’s legal performance.

Meanwhile, another source told the network that Mr Sadow is “best criminal defence attorney in Georgia”.

Read more:

Trump ousts top attorney from legal team hours before Georgia arrest

Thursday 24 August 2023 13:00 , Rachel Sharp

In some late-night Truth Social posts, Donald Trump took aim at former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie – a man who was once a staunch ally and adviser to Mr Trump before becoming one of his most vocal critics.

“Chris Christie was horrible tonight. He was booed at a level never seen before at such a debate. He should have walked off the stage - Nobody wanted to hear from him! DJT,” he wrote in one post.

“Why is Chris Christie wasting his time. Look at the crowds reaction to him!” he wrote in another.

Mr Trump had clearly taken issue with Mr Christie’s comments about him at the debate where he said that the Republican party has “got to stop normalising” the former president’s allegedly criminal conduct.

His comments were met with boos from the Mr Trump supporters in the audience.

Thursday 24 August 2023 12:40 , John Bowden

The first Republican debate of 2023 was a brawl, as expected, but the absence of the party’s frontrunner left the remaining contenders picking targets almost at random.

And while the party will likely insist otherwise at next year’s Republican national convention, the GOP appears to be bitterly divided on a number of key issues — issues that are, for the most part, settled arguments for their counterparts on the left.

Tonight’s showdown in Wisconsin was a Trump-free event where the former president nevertheless cast a long shadow despite not actually being physically present. From questions specifically about the former president to a brash, combative performance from a businessman and political newcomer (sound familiar?), the first matchup of the 2024 Republican field was as much of a spectacle as reporters expected and for which Democrats were possibly hoping.

Let's break down what we learned tonight:

Five takeaways from contentious first GOP primary debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 12:31 , Rachel Sharp

Pity the reasonable Republican with ambitions.

Think about it: your entire party is in perpetual darkness, forever in the shadow of the Orange Capri Sun King, and there is no idea good enough or sentence well-structured enough to bring any light to the mushroom base in his thrall.

On top of that, you can’t even vent your frustrations about the man who has destroyed your party, because the second you breathe a word of criticism about Donald Trump, you’re ejected out of the tent faster than a guy who brings chocolate milk to a Mike Pence luncheon.

So what do you do if you’re Nikki Haley or Chris Christie or Mike Pence? How do you even approach a late-August debate when the quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached frontrunner is ahead by 50 points in the polls and has decided to skip the shout-show in favour of doing an interview with a has-been TV-star-turned-vlogger?

Jay Black writes:

Republicans fought to win the debate by attacking the closest thing to Trump

Thursday 24 August 2023 12:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Anyone who thought Donald Trump’s absence from the first Republican primary debate would make for a boring time was almost certainly reconsidering that prediction by the time anchors Bret Baier and Martha McCallum called for the first commercial break after roughly half an hour on Wednesday.

Andrew Feinberg reports from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Republicans tear into Ramaswamy as Trump absence looms over combative first debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 11:40 , Rachel Sharp

Rudy Giuliani has become a meme...again.

This time it wasn’t because of a chaotic press conference held in the wrong venue or his hair dye running down his face but for the mugshot that was taken of him at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more...

17 of the funniest Rudy Giuliani mugshot memes

Thursday 24 August 2023 11:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Chris Christie labels Vivek Ramaswamy an ‘amateur’ in heated GOP debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 11:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Here's The Independent's Eric Garcia with his take on the winners and losers of the night.

Who won the Republican debate?

Thursday 24 August 2023 10:40 , Oliver O'Connell

After a shaky start to his campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis remains former President Donald Trump’s main challenger for the Republican nomination.

During his own tenure in the White House in 2018, Mr Trump loudly cheered Mr DeSantis’s bid for the governor’s mansion, throwing his weight behind the former congressman and appearing at rallies to stump for him, playing an important role in the candidate’s narrow defeat of Democratic rival and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum.

Since then, however, a great deal of water has passed beneath the bridge and the two men are now increasingly antagonistic towards one another.

Joe Sommerlad breaks it down.

A timeline of Donald Trump’s rivalry with Ron DeSantis

Thursday 24 August 2023 10:20 , Rachel Sharp

Donald Trump will surrender to authorities in Georgia today to be arrested on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

He will turn himself in at Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening where he is expected to have his mugshot taken – a historic moment marking the first time that a current or former president has ever appeared in a booking photo.

Several of Mr Trump’s 18 codefendants in the case – including former Mr Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell – have already surrendered and their humiliating mugshots have started to be released.

Thursday 24 August 2023 10:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The first Republican presidential debate officially kicked off the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday evening.

As eight candidates went head-to-head on the stage in Milwaukee, viewers at home chimed in to ridicule the endless arguments the group engaged in for two hours.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was alight with jokes about the similarities between the show Succession and the debate, the passionate fight between candidates and some appearances.

Ariana Baio compiled some of the best reactions.

The funniest tweets reacting to the first Republican debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

He’s probably been called worse but nevertheless, Donald Trump called Mike Pence a “human conveyor belt” for not going through with his 2020 election conspiracy theory to help keep him in the White House despite his defeat by Joe Biden.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Trump brands Pence a ‘conveyor belt’ for not going through with election conspiracy

Thursday 24 August 2023 09:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Gustaf Kilander reports on an odd moment in a whole interview of odd moments...

Trump mocked for calling out Biden’s ‘skinny legs’ on beach vacation

Thursday 24 August 2023 08:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Six out of eight Republican presidential candidates raised their hands to say they would support Donald Trump as the GOP nominee even if he was convicted in one of the multiple criminal trials he faces.

But there were awkward moments...

Awkward delay from Christie, DeSantis and Pence when asked if they back Trump

Thursday 24 August 2023 08:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox News security blocks Donald Trump Jr. from going into the spin room at the Milwaukee debate.



“It shouldn’t surprise us and it’s also why Trump was 100% right not to go to this debate,” he says. pic.twitter.com/6oZW0JP0xw — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) August 24, 2023

Thursday 24 August 2023 07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Security at the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential election was directed to bar members of the Trump campaign from entry, according to a document seen by news crews.

It’s the latest drama surrounding Donald Trump’s decision to skip the debate in favour of a one-on-one interview with former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson.

The directive included pictures of Trump staffers Jason Miller, Justin Caparole, and Danny Tiso,” and said the men were “not approved for entry.”

Josh Marcus reports.

Document barring Trump team from entry spotted at first Republican debate

Thursday 24 August 2023 07:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Here's The Independent's Eric Garcia with his take on the winners and losers of the night.

Who won the Republican debate?

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website