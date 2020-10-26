Trump news - live: US breaks Covid records as president claims ‘we’ve done maybe a great job’ on pandemic

US president Donald Trump, claims to have done ‘maybe a great job’ with coronavirus (AP)

Despite Donald Trump’s ongoing insistence that the United States is “rounding the turn” in its battle against the coronavirus, the country recorded its highest number of new infections so far over the weekend, reporting more than 84,000 cases on Friday and 79,000 on Saturday.

The president’s aborted interview with CBS show 60 Minutes was finally aired on Sunday night, with Mr Trump seen claiming his administration has done “maybe a great job” in fighting back against Covid-19 and losing his temper with presenter Lesley Stahl when she confronted with his own past comments on decrying “fake news” as a tactic to discredit unfavourable press coverage.

On the campaign trail on Sunday, the president also provoked confusion when he claimed falsely to have won two Nobel Peace Prizes during a rally speech in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

