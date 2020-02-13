Trump news – live: President rages against Mike Bloomberg, as rival warns US ‘descending into authoritarianism’

Donald Trump has been accused of spearheading a “descent into authoritarianism” by 2020 Democratic contender Elizabeth Warren after admitting he asked his attorney general William Barr to intervene in the sentencing of Republican political trickster Roger Stone and refusing to rule out pardoning him.

Mr Barr has agreed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee next month to explain himself after chairman Jerrold Nadler wrote to him to express concern over his politicisation of the Justice Department at the president’s behest since taking office. “He’s an enabler,” commented Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. “That’s a kind word.”

The American Bar Association has also joined in the condemnation of the administration’s actions, declaring in a statement: “Public officials who personally attack judges or prosecutors can create a perception that the system is serving a political or other purpose rather than the fair administration of justice.”

