Trump news - live: White House sends more agents to Portland as president claims he hasn't recently seen national security adviser infected with coronavirus

Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House confirmed in a statement to The Independent, as the president claimed he had not recently met with the key official - whose office is positioned close to the Oval Office.

Mr O'Brien contracted Covid-19 after attending a family event and has been self-isolating at his home while working remotely. The 54-year-old Republican is the fourth national security adviser to serve in the White House under Mr Trump, and has held the position since 2019. His diagnosis was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Monday that the Trump administration would send an additional swath of agents comprised by multiple federal agencies to Portland amid a crackdown on protests in the area. The decision to send federal agents to cities across the country has been met with widespread blowback from city and state officials.

