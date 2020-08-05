Trump news – live: President and Epstein clashed over teen girl at Mar-a-Lago, new book says, as White House condemned for claiming Beirut blast was bomb attack

US president Donald Trump criticised over comments on Beirut incident: Getty Images

US president Donald Trump suggested a “bomb” was involved in a “terrible attack” on Beirut on Tuesday after a massive explosion shook the Lebanese capital. Citing US military officials as his source, Mr Trump also contradicted Lebanese reports which blamed the explosion on tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a portside warehouse.

Those comments were soon condemned, with one ex-national security official calling the president’s comments “wildly irresponsible” as Lebanese authorities continued to assess the situation, with at least 100 dead and thousands wounded.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump used an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday to claim that his administration’s saved “millions” of lives during the Covid-19 pandemic - but that the United States was going “to lose more” Those comments come after he was widely mocked for his interview with Axios in which he avoided making comparisons with other countries on Covid-19 deaths and cases.

