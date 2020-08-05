    Advertisement

    Trump news – live: President and Epstein clashed over teen girl at Mar-a-Lago, new book says, as White House condemned for claiming Beirut blast was bomb attack

    Gino Spocchia
    US president Donald Trump criticised over comments on Beirut incident: Getty Images
    US president Donald Trump criticised over comments on Beirut incident: Getty Images

    US president Donald Trump suggested a “bomb” was involved in a “terrible attack” on Beirut on Tuesday after a massive explosion shook the Lebanese capital. Citing US military officials as his source, Mr Trump also contradicted Lebanese reports which blamed the explosion on tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a portside warehouse.

    Those comments were soon condemned, with one ex-national security official calling the president’s comments “wildly irresponsible” as Lebanese authorities continued to assess the situation, with at least 100 dead and thousands wounded.

    Meanwhile, Mr Trump used an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday to claim that his administration’s saved “millions” of lives during the Covid-19 pandemic - but that the United States was going “to lose more” Those comments come after he was widely mocked for his interview with Axios in which he avoided making comparisons with other countries on Covid-19 deaths and cases.

    Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.