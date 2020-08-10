Trump news – live: President says having his face on Mount Rushmore would be 'good idea', as China imposes sanctions on US politicians

US president Donald Trump denied claims on Sunday he asked about Mt. Rushmore additions: AP

Donald Trump has denied claims that White House aides asked South Dakota governor Kristi Noem about adding another president to Mount Rushmore, which he said on Sunday night was ”never suggested” but that “it sounds like a good idea”.

Gov Noem, who last month presented the president with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face, had told interviewers in 2018 that Mr Trump mentioned adding his face to the monument was his “dream”.

The news comes as Americans giving-up their citizenship more than doubled in comparison to the same period in 2019, with research suggesting the current president and the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States are both contributing to those decisions.

