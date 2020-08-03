Trump news – live: President brags about cheering crowds in coronavirus-hit states amid fears he won't leave White House if he loses 2020 election

Gino Spocchia, Justin Vallejo
US president Donald Trump is set to 'take action' on banning TikTok: AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump will not leave the White House “peacefully” following an election defeat in November, the Democratic House majority whip James Clyburn has predicted.

That warning comes as Mr Trump's continued attacks against mail-ballots, which he claimed on Monday would make a Republican win in Nevada “impossible” after the state passed new legislation introducing mail-ballots for all residents.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is expected to “take action” against TikTok following his threat on Friday to ban the app from operating in the US over national security concerns, said US secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Microsoft announced that it has entered discussions on buying TikTok’s US operations, in a bid to rescue the popular social media app.

