Trump rails over Mueller cover-up reports, as Republican senator brands him 'idiotic' over windmill cancer comments

Investigators working for FBI special counsel Robert Mueller say attorney general William Barr has misrepresented just how damaging their report really is to Donald Trump, according to reports.

Mr Barr’s four-page letter to Congress summarising its contents last month stated Mr Mueller had reached a “no collusion” conclusion regarding the president’s relationship with Russia, but stopped short of exonerating him on obstruction of justice charges.

In response to that limitd discllosure, the House Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena the full, unredacted 400-page report from Mr Barr on Wednesday after he missed their deadline for it to be handed over, while the House Ways and Means Committee has formally demanded that the Treasury Department release Mr Trump's income tax returns.

The report is currently being combed over by Justice Department officials, who are determining how much of the documented or classified.

Some reports have indicated that there is classified material — like grand jury information, or information related to ongoing investigations — on most if not all of the pages. Those would need to be redacted for security reasons.

The report has already sparked protests across the US, with demonstrations planned for Thursday night in Washington outside of the White House and in New York.

